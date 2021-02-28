Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$23.50 at CIBC

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

LNF stock opened at C$20.41 on Wednesday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.42.

In other news, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$49,623.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,757,910. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total value of C$40,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,388.95. Insiders have sold a total of 6,863 shares of company stock worth $143,468 over the last ninety days.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

