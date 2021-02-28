Lemonade (LMND) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LMND opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 56,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $3,685,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,457 shares in the company, valued at $49,597,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,822,887 shares of company stock worth $235,068,230.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up about 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.