LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.31 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $51.39 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

