Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.83 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

