LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €72.00 ($84.71) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.00 ($75.29).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €61.32 ($72.14) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €66.70 ($78.47). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.91 and a 200-day moving average of €55.44.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

