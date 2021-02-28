Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lantheus by 241.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 344.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 72.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.