Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). Landec reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $396,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Landec by 462.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 83,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,202. The firm has a market cap of $326.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.