Lambda 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.95 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Lambda has a market cap of $41.83 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00705537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00027060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00030351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00038608 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,361,915,888 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

