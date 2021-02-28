Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.76-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.76-3.02 EPS.

LAMR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 736,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

