Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

