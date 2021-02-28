Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.44 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $108,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.