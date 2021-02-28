L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

