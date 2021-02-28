L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Shares of LB stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

