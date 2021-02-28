L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.
Shares of LB stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
