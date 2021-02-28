Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after buying an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after buying an additional 390,086 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

