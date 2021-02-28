Krios (GIG) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.