Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $65.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.