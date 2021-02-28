Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the January 28th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

