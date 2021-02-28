Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.67 ($123.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR KBX traded up €0.86 ($1.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €105.54 ($124.16). 234,412 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.47. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.