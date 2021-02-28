Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Insiders sold a total of 750,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,139 in the last quarter.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

