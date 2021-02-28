KeyCorp Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $85.58 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,521 shares of company stock worth $8,062,246 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

