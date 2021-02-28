Keybank National Association OH Sells 128,269 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 128,269 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,540,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Western Digital stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

