Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

ADSK stock opened at $276.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

