Keybank National Association OH Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172,140 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

