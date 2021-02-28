Keybank National Association OH Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

