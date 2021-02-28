Keybank National Association OH Has $3.44 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $33,552,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,534,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.