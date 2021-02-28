Keybank National Association OH Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $613.42 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $622.64 and a 200-day moving average of $627.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

