Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €550.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €593.77 ($698.55).

Shares of KER opened at €524.90 ($617.53) on Thursday. Kering SA has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €550.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €560.20.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

