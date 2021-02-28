Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.62. 292,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,317. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $2,205,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Kemper by 32.7% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 60.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

