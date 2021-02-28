Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.67.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$456.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.