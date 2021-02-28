Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00284873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00079247 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

