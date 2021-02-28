Katherine Stueland Sells 5,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18.

On Monday, December 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

