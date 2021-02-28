Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.25 million.Kaman also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.87 EPS.

Kaman stock traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 491,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,622.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

