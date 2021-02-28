KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $503,850.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

