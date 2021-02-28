Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $415.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 593,270 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 82,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.