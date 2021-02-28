Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.