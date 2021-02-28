JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Gap Down to $664.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 664 ($8.68), but opened at GBX 634 ($8.28). JTC shares last traded at GBX 656.88 ($8.58), with a volume of 40,594 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £808.65 million and a PE ratio of 39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 605.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.66.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

