JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EDIT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Editas Medicine from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

