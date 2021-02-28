Joseph P. Beebe Acquires 2,500 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Univest Financial stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $736.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

