John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $172.55

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.55 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 1,245,165 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

