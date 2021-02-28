John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 5,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 424,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,188,040.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 19,300 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00.

TSE:OSK traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.81. 874,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,453. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

