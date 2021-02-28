JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JMP stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $104.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 44,173 shares of company stock worth $259,195 in the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

