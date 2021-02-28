Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€22.30” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.15 ($24.88).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €17.55 ($20.64) on Thursday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.47.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.