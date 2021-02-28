Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €170.00 Price Target

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.06 ($216.54).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €173.02 ($203.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €146.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €173.66 ($204.31).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.