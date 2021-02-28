Jason Dubinsky Sells 4,211 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $224.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

