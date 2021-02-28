James Grant Conroy Sells 61,996 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09.

On Monday, January 11th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

