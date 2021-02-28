IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.72.
IVE Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.