Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Michel Cadieux Sells 6,316 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.