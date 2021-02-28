iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 50,670 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $126.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.