iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

