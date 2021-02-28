iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after buying an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,595,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,479,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $309.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

